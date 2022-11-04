Exploring the world of exotic animals with Mr. Drew.

PORTLAND, Maine — Whenever Mr. Drew stops by the 207 studio, we never really know what to expect. For starters, you never know what animals he’s going to pull out, or even what part of the world they are from until he arrives. On this visit, it was a pair of chameleons and a snake he says are a dime a dozen in Australia.
The Jackson's Chameleon is native to Africa but has recently become invasive in Hawaii. The Crested Gecko, which can blend in with its surroundings, is from New Caledonia in the South Pacific, and the final animal is a Jungle Carpet Python, native to Australia.
Watch the full segment to learn more about each animal.