Where do songwriters get their inspiration? Sometimes the songs just pour out of them

PORTLAND, Maine — Eric Bettencourt is a singer and songwriter, originally from Maine who splits his time between Maine and Austin, Texas. He comes up to the Pine Tree State during the summers and performs at venues around Greater Portland.
Bettencourt stopped by the 207 studio, before heading back to Texas to share some of his music and to talk about where the inspiration for that music comes from.
Writing, for him, is sometimes a way to figure out problems and flush out ideas. He said a lot of songs come from life events, but others just spill out onto the page.