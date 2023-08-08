Where do songwriters get their inspiration? Sometimes the songs just pour out of them

Singer and songwriter Eric Bettencourt joins us to perform his music and talks about his songwriting process.

PORTLAND, Maine — Eric Bettencourt is a singer and songwriter, originally from Maine who splits his time between Maine and Austin, Texas. He comes up to the Pine Tree State during the summers and performs at venues around Greater Portland.

Bettencourt stopped by the 207 studio, before heading back to Texas to share some of his music and to talk about where the inspiration for that music comes from.