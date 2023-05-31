Maine performers bring new spin to old-school act

You've never seen a juggling act quite like "Enter the Fish Tank."

PORTLAND, Maine — Shane Miclon and Steve Corning have been performing together for more than a decade, but their new show "Enter the Fish Tank" is unlike anything they've done before.

The show breathes new creative expression into a skill performers have been sharing for centuries: juggling.

Miclon, who is a second-generation performer, juggles roughly 52 different objects throughout the hourlong performance, and Corning mixes music that matches the energy of the act.

"I think it's really fun, especially for this show," Miclon said. "The freedom to do whatever we want to do in a performance sense, and the creativity is what drives it."

The dynamic duo have been juggling together for about 12 years, but Corning has been writing music on the side as a hobby.

"I decided I kind of wanted to showcase that," Corning said. "Shane loves juggling, I love performing the music, and we thought writing a whole show around that music would be really awesome."

You can catch a performance of Enter the Fish Tank at the St. Lawrence Performing Arts Center in Portland on Friday, June 2. The pair will also be performing at the Celebration Barn Theater and The Stonington Opera House over the summer.