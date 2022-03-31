x
Enjoy the tastes of spring with this fruity mocktail

Tara Cannaday from Pot + Pan is in the 207 Kitchen showing us how to make a peach bellini mocktail.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Tara Cannaday from Pot + Pan in Portland joined us in the 207 Kitchen at O'Maine Studios to make a peach-inspired mocktail.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup peach nectar, chilled
  • 1 ½ cups ginger ale or seltzer water, chilled
  • Sliced peaches, for garnish

Instructions:

  1. Pour fresh peach nectar into your favorite coupe glass (If you’re trying to serve a crowd, this can be made in a large pitcher).
  2. Top with a ‘splash’ of ginger ale or your favorite seltzer water.
  3. Garnish with sliced peaches on a cocktail skewer and serve!

