PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Tara Cannaday from Pot + Pan in Portland joined us in the 207 Kitchen at O'Maine Studios to make a peach-inspired mocktail.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup peach nectar, chilled
- 1 ½ cups ginger ale or seltzer water, chilled
- Sliced peaches, for garnish
Instructions:
- Pour fresh peach nectar into your favorite coupe glass (If you’re trying to serve a crowd, this can be made in a large pitcher).
- Top with a ‘splash’ of ginger ale or your favorite seltzer water.
- Garnish with sliced peaches on a cocktail skewer and serve!