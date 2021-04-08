Enjoy a summer day with Noni's Parmesan Asiago Dip & a glass of Ogunquit Punch

Cookbook author Allison Hill joins us in the kitchen to share one of her summer favorites.

PORTLAND, Maine — When the Covid-19 pandemic hit Allison Hill and her family started spending more time at home together, especially around mealtime. They decided to write down their recipes and put them into a cookbook. The result was Feeding Family, Feeding America, a cookbook that's helping others. All proceeds from the book go to Feeding America, a non-profit that helps put food on the table for those in need.

Allison joined us in the kitchen to share some of her recipes, including her recipe for Noni's Parmesan Asiago Dip and Ogunquit Punch.

Noni’s Parmesan Asiago Dip

This is extremely craveable and everyone is so excited when Noni breaks this out for an appetizer. A creamy, yet peppery flavor profile it works great on hearty crackers, bread, or even mixed into a salad. This also freezes really well so make a big batch and pull it out whenever the craving strikes.

Ingredients:

½ pound Parmesan

½ pound Asiago

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 Tablespoons chopped green onion

1 ½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon ground pepper

Cut cheeses into 1-inch chunks with rinds removed. Place them in the food processor with pepper, oregano, and garlic and pulse until reduced to small pieces. Add green onion, olive oil, and pulse again. Garnish with parsley and serve with any type of tasty cracker or crostini.

Ogunquit Punch

This refreshing punch is a nice complement to the peppery notes of Noni’s Dip. Also tastes delicious when relaxing on the beach!

Ingredients:

1 cup orange juice

1 cup pineapple juice

1 can flavored seltzer

½ cup light rum, Bacardi of course!

½ cup dark rum

1 tablespoon cherry juice

Freshly grated nutmeg