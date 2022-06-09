How EFT can help calm your mind and tackle fear

Emotional freedom techniques, or EFT, can be simplified as acupuncture without needles.

PORTLAND, Maine — Stress manifests in all different shapes and sizes.

There will be days where you can manage that stress, and there will be other days when you just want to throw in the towel and grab your favorite flavor of ice cream.

On those days, when you just want to scream "I give up," Karen St. Clair has you covered.

St. Clair is an accredited EFT trainer from Cumberland who has tips for you and yours to feel more calm, cool, and collected.

EFT stands for emotional freedom techniques. The technique can be simplified as acupuncture without needles and is a way to provide stress relief simply by tapping certain areas of our body.

"We use the same meridian system that acupuncture uses, but it's combined with the psychology of talk therapy, so there's a combination there," St. Clair said. "It ends up doing great things for your subconscious. It rewires your self conscious to hear yourself saying the same thing over and over again."

St. Clair said her clients come to her for a variety of reasons. A common fear she helps them overcome has to do with flying. She said she would begin the session by asking the client where their fear of flying ranks on a scale of one to 10.

Then, St. Clair would pinpoint where that feeling of fear exists. Many times it's in our chest or stomach region.

St. Clair said clients notice the calming benefits from EFT almost instantly after use.

To see a full demonstration of how to overcome a fear of flying using EFT, check out the video above.