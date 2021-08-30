Efoiling lets riders fly on top of the water in southern Maine

Electric foiling may be the new frontier in surfing. Electric powered boards with a foil propel riders as they control their speed with a handheld throttle.

Just when you think you have seen it all, people are flying on top of the water in southern Maine. Hanging ten is getting a lift from electric power. It's called electric foiling or efoiling.

The boards have a mast that sticks in the water with a propeller. A handheld throttle controls the speed of the propeller, which can get up to 25 mph, and lifts riders up out of the water.

John Syrene has been playing on the water since the 60s. An avid windsurfer, surfer, and kayak surfer, efoils caught his attention last fall and he bought two boards from Lift Foils, one of only two major brains in the world that make these boards.

"Instead of surfing, you're flying," Syrene explained. He says efoiling feels more like snowboarding in deep powder than surfing.

Each board weighs 30 pounds and is powered by a 30-pound battery which lasts for about two hours.

"It's silent. It's electric power. There's no fumes so people, they're really excited about it," said Matt Testa who offers lessons to people interested in purchasing the $12,000 boards and works for Team Syrene, as they call themselves.

The boards are expensive but Syrene says they may be replacing costlier toys like his boat which he hasn't taken out all summer because he'd rather efoil.

Syrene became an affiliate with the company Lift Foils. He doesn't sell the boards directly but shows interested parties how to use them and gives demonstrations or lessons on the water. If riding turns to buying, Syrene gives buyers a discount code.

Syrene says it's a good idea to see them and use them before making a big purchase.

Syrene's daughter Sophia also offers lessons to anyone excited about the new frontier of surfing.

"My dad is absolutely in his element, he loves it. It is just really fun to be able to get out in the water and be together on the water. We have been doing it since I was little in a variety of different ways but this is definitely the most fun," said Sophia Syrene.

For 73-year-old John Syrene, efoiling is an investment in fun and his family. His wife Janna and he used to windsurf together and he says efoiling was a way to be in the water with his wife again.