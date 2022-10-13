x
207

Ed Thelander, Republican candidate for CD-1, sits down with 207

The Republican is making his first run for office in any capacity.

PORTLAND, Maine — This fall, 207 is interviewing candidates for major offices in Maine. Ed Thelander is a Republican running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Maine's first congressional district. 

The other candidate on the ballot is Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree.

Here’s a quick biography of Thelander.

  • Job: Navy Seal, a combat veteran
  • Residence: Bristol
  • Previous campaigns for office: None
  • Previous government experience: None

In the conversation, Thelander talked about how he would address gun violence across the country, what his first step would be to address inflation, and who he believes should make decisions around abortion. 

Watch our interview to learn more.

