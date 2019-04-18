PORTLAND, Maine —

Earth Day Trail Work, Train Ride and Hike at Trout Brook

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 19. Trout Brook Preserve, Alna. Free. midcoastconservancy.org

Start with a trailhead cleanup at Trout Brook Preserve in Alna, then meet up at the Sheepscot Station for a train ride to the preserve and a 2.5-mile hike on easy to moderate terrain. You can participate in all parts or just come for the cleanup or hike!





Earth Day in Norway

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20. Alan Day Community Garden, Norway. Free. www.ecologybasedeconomy.org

Early morning bird walk starting at the Alan Day Community Garden, where walkers will tune into bird songs and learn how to identify the birds. Trash Bash pickup starts at 9 a.m. Yoga and dance at 10 a.m. for kids and adults around a bonfire and then a parade, potluck, and more!





Earth Day Adventure: Goats & Gratitude

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 20. Lone Spruce Farm, Dedham. $45/$40 student. maineyogaadventures.com

Give some love to the farm animals and do yoga outdoors near the goats. Enjoy a farm lunch, an easy-going walk, and some painting inside the greenhouse - all geared toward gratitude and celebration.





Best Dog on Earth Fun Run/Walk

10 a.m. April 20. Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Rangeley. $5. rangeleymaine.com

Bring your dog for this celebration of dogs and Earth Day. Run or walk the approximately 2-mile route and get a photo with your dog, too. Raffle prizes as well! No dog? No worries! Dogs are not required.





Urban Runoff 5K & Festival

8 a.m. April 20. Deering High School, Portland. $25 in advance, $30 day of. urbanrunoff5k.com

Walk or race this 5K in Portland and raise money to support clean water education in greater Portland and Saco areas. The race is followed by the City of Portland’s Green Neighbor Family Fest, where families and community members enjoy hands-on activities about water, live entertainment, and have an all-around good time.





Earth Day Hike - Bald Pate

5-7 p.m. April 22. Bald Pate Mountain, Bridgton. Free. letl.org

Join the Loon Echo Land Trust for a trek to the rocky summit of Bald Pate to observe Earth Day. This is a fun annual event and is kid and pup friendly! Bring an original or favorite poem that embodies the spirit of Earth Day. Sturdy hiking boots or shoes, water and snacks recommended.