PORTLAND, Maine — Ever get so tense, your shoulders hunch up and become earrings?! It's part of a stress posture, a sign that we're tense and holding stress in our bodies. Dr. Allyson Coffin, from Align With Wellness in Yarmouth, visits the 207 studio to give Amanda and Peg some suggestions for breathing and meditation - tips that can help us navigate the stress of the upcoming holidays. Roll those shoulders back, stand up tall, and use deep-belly breathing to manage stressful situations.

