PORTLAND, Maine — Viewers of the PBS series Downton Abbey were captivated by the Crawley family and life in the early 1900’s. The new feature film Downton Abbey was number one at the box office when it opened - with fans wanting more of the traditions and the drama surrounding this wealthy and storied British family. Nicoletta Gullace is an Associate Professor of History at the University of New Hampshire, and an expert in British History. "We view a series like 'Downton Abbey' with tremendous nostalgia wishing to recapture some of the traditions, the sumptuous way of life, the beautiful clothes and glittering parties," said Gullace. "What modern viewers forget is that the vast majority of us would have been a Daisy, the kitchen maid, not the wealthy Mary Crawley."

RELATED: Downton Abbey's Jim Carter (A.K.A. Mr. Carson)

What was the appeal of the much-loved drama? Gullace says the PBS series “Downton Abbey” drew in viewers by not only creating compelling characters, but by also painting a rich and colorful portrait of Bristish life in the early 1900’s. She visited with us on 207 to talk about both the pageantry, and the reality, of the Downtown Abbey characters.