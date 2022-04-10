Down East Magazine’s guide to the magic of fall in Camden

“There is a romance to autumn in the Camden Hills that no place in New England can match.”

PORTLAND, Maine — According to the calendar, each of the four seasons lasts for three months, but anyone who’s lived in Maine for a while knows the calendar is deeply mistaken.

In Maine, winter is the longest season, running a good four to five months from, say, late November to late March or April — even longer in the mountains and northern part of the state. The shortest season may be fall, which usually arrives around mid-September, and tends to slip out of town for good by Thanksgiving.

What fall lacks in length, it makes up for with unmatched visual splendor, and Down East Magazine celebrates it in its October issue with a feature on autumn in Camden.

Brian Kevin, the magazine's editor-in-chief, joined us on 207 to talk about Benjamin Williamson’s beautiful photos and the article’s recommendations for views, food, foliage, and more.

The allure of Camden, as Down East notes, extends beyond the town to its neighboring communities — “arcadian hamlets like Lincolnville, Hope, Union, and Rockport.”

As Kevin wrote: “From the harbors to the hilltops to the rolling pastures, from the vibrant hues of the early season to the rustier tones of its waning days, there is a romance to autumn in the Camden Hills that no place in New England can match.”