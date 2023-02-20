Down East Magazine zooms in on 'how Mainers do winter'

“We embrace the frigid beauty of this beautiful place.”

MOUNT DESERT, Maine — “For some Mainers,” Down East Magazine observes in its March issue, “the coldest months of the year are the best time to test their mettle outdoors.”

With that guiding thought, Adrienne Perron profiled several groups of exceptionally hardy souls, starting with a social club of women on Mount Desert Island who swim in the ocean year-round. It’s worth remembering that very few people swim on the island even in the summer.

“We are part of the changing seasons, as opposed to resisting them,” one woman in the club said. “We embrace the frigid beauty of this beautiful place.”

Among the other Mainers featured in this issue are snowshoe racers, winter surfers, and wing sailors who glide across frozen lakes and ponds. Editor-in-Chief Brian Kevin joined us on 207 to talk about those folks and others you’ll read about in the March issue.