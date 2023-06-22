From poutine to pontoon boats, a guide to summer fun in Maine

Our conversation with editor in chief Brian Kevin will tell you more about what’s in the issue.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is famous for the beauty and tranquility of its lakes, and there’s no question you’ll find both of those qualities at Brandy Pond and Long Lake in Naples. But Naples has another side, too. In summer, it turns into a party town.

Jaed Coffin writes about the happy, buzzy energy you’ll find there in the cover story in the current issue of Down East magazine.

“The only other place in Maine that feels remotely like Naples is, I think, Old Orchard Beach, with its all-day-and-into-the-night boardwalk revelry," he wrote. "In Naples, there is similarly no shortage of entertainment.”

Other articles in this issue cover Maine’s “time-tested restaurants [that] only get better with age.”

These establishments run the gamut from the humble Simones’ Hot Dog Stand in Lewiston with its red snappers to the swanky White Barn Inn in Kennebunk with its butter-poached lobster in cognac-coral sauce.