Down East magazine shines light on a most unusual musical debuting in Maine

Gen. Henry Knox is about to get the "Hamilton" treatment.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Knox Museum in Thomaston isn’t known for musical theatre, but that may be about to change. In the July issue of Down East magazine, Editor-in-Chief Brian Kevin writes about an unconventional project: a musical production about the man the museum honors.

“Sure, Henry Knox wasn’t shot in a duel, and he isn’t on any currency,” Kevin writes, “but the first U.S. Secretary of War’s biography goes just as hard as the first Secretary of the Treasury’s.”

The show, called “Count Me In,” was written by Benie Colvin and her teenage granddaughter, Logan George, who threw themselves into the project with gusto.

“I loved ‘Hamilton,’ and I’d definitely visited the museum in Thomaston,” George told Kevin, “but it still took a lot of research — reading old handwritten letters and archives — to make sure our stuff was historically accurate.”

The show, featuring the Watts Hall Community Players and with a score by Sean Fleming of Damariscotta, will be presented at Watts Hall in Thomaston from June 24 to July 2.