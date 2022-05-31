Down East Magazine picks 16 new or improved places to stay in Maine

They range from Kennebunkport to Dover-Foxcroft, from the swanky to the rustic.

PORTLAND, Maine — “When the pandemic upended the state’s tourist scene, Maine hoteliers didn’t hunker down, they got busy: acquiring, building, renovating, reinventing,” Down East Magazine said.

In its June issue, Down East checks out some of the best hotels, motels, inns, and cabins that have a spiffy new look. They stretch from Kennebunkport to Kingfield to Bar Harbor to Dover-Foxcroft, and chances are at least some of these places will put you in the mood for a Maine road trip.

Down East Editor-in-Chief Brian Kevin joined the 207 team to talk about three inns in particular and to tell us about two other articles in the issue: one on parole in Maine and the other on “how Northeast Harbor got its groove back.”

