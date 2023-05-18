Down East Magazine focuses on popular part of Maine coast in June issue

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine coastline is littered with hundreds of islands. Some are popular tourist destinations, and some are untouched—but many have interesting people and stories to tell.

The June issue of Down East Magazine focuses on the islands. Editor-in-Chief Brian Kevin joined us on 207 to tell about some of his favorite stories, including the research of petrels, a migrating sea bird on Great Duck Island, a woman who is helping maintain and care for several islands, a neighborhood bar that doesn’t take money, and where you can find the state’s oldest rock.