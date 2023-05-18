x
Down East Magazine focuses on popular part of Maine coast in June issue

Editor-in-Chief Brian Kevin joined 207 to tell us about a bar that doesn’t take money, and where you can find Maine’s oldest rock.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine coastline is littered with hundreds of islands. Some are popular tourist destinations, and some are untouchedbut many have interesting people and stories to tell. 

The June issue of Down East Magazine focuses on the islands. Editor-in-Chief Brian Kevin joined us on 207 to tell about some of his favorite stories, including the research of petrels, a migrating sea bird on Great Duck Island, a woman who is helping maintain and care for several islands, a neighborhood bar that doesn’t take money, and where you can find the state’s oldest rock.

