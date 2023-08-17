Down East magazine offers its annual look at the Best of Maine

Dozens of ideas will get you talking about your favorite places, foods, stores, and more

PORTLAND, Maine — When September rolls around it’s time for Down East magazine’s annual Best of Maine issue, filled with readers’—and editors’—choices in a wide range of categories.

Looking for some informed opinions about Maine’s best lobster shack? Best florist? Best coffee roaster? You’ll find dozens of ideas in this issue, some of which we talked about with editor in chief Brian Kevin. Watch our conversation to learn more and then get your own conversation going about your Maine favorites.

Over the last decade, Brian made the drive from the midcoast to our studio every month to appear on 207, and we always looked forward to seeing him. He’s a terrific guest—smart, funny and unfailingly enthusiastic, and well-informed about the state his magazine celebrates.

It’s a loss to 207 and a far bigger one to the magazine that Brian is leaving Down East. His last day on the job will be tomorrow, which means we’ll no longer get to hang out with him every month.