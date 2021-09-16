“Down East” greets autumn with a look at the dazzling foliage around Moosehead Lake

The magazine also profiles the 9-year-old who wants to be Maine’s state apiarist

PORTLAND, Maine — Magazine editors have to think ahead. It’s September now, but anyone who works on a monthly magazine is already focused on the December or January issue. It has to be a little disorienting to be sorting through photos of snowdrifts and ice-covered lakes when the weather forecast calls for temperatures to rise into the eighties in the week ahead.

With that in mind, “Down East” magazine’s editors were thinking about this fall’s issue in the fall of 2020. “We try to get out and shoot foliage every October,” editor in chief Brian Kevin says. “We had Benjamin Williamson, our staff photographer, out in the Moosehead region this time last year getting some of the fall color.” Accompanying him was contributing editor Virginia Wright, who has written about the region’s efforts to balance growth and livability in a story called “What’s Next for America’s Crown Jewel?”