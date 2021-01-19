“Down East” dives into Maine comfort food

PORTLAND, Maine — The editors of “Down East” magazine , like most of us, gravitate toward comfort food in the winter. In the February issue they offer recipes from “the four pillars of Maine’s traditional food pathways: a farmer, a fisherman, a forager, and a hunter.”

We talked to editor in chief Brian Kevin about the pleasures of that stick-to-your-ribs fare as well as about rabid foxes, what may be the most disliked architectural style in Maine, and the new chapter in the history of one of Maine’s best ski areas. Check out our interview to learn more.