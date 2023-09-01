Dos and don'ts of shoveling this winter in Maine

The Form Lab is sharing tips for keeping aches and pains at a minimum this winter while cleaning up snow.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — Despite winter being off to a pretty mild start, we all know there is still plenty of time for snow.

207 stopped by the Form Lab in Portland for a few tips to keep in mind while shoveling your driveway or any other surface to avoid aches and pains or injury.

Here are the Don'ts:

Round your back when bending over to shovel

Depend on your arm muscles to do all the lifting

Lift a bunch of snow at once

Here are the Dos:

Instead of rounding your back when bending over to shovel, hinge at your hip. This will take the pressure off your lower back and move it down to your hamstrings.

Lift the shovel by contracting your back muscles instead of relying on your arms, alone.

Use your hamstrings to help you stand up straight before getting rid of the snow. Squeeze those muscles to engage them.

Make sure to shovel little by little. Take the top layer of snow first and keep that layering method in mind, especially with wet heavy snow. The heavier the load the higher the chance of injury.

Check out the full segment to learn more.