Don Campbell visits 207 to share new music, talk upcoming Maine shows

PORTLAND, Maine — Don Campbell is no stranger to 207. He’s been on the show multiple times and has been around the Maine music scene for a number of years, so we always enjoy it when he stops by our studio.
This week, he shared some new music and talked about getting back to live performances, including an upcoming show at One Longfellow Square on Saturday, April 16. You can find ticket information by clicking here.
"Seize The Moment"
"Heart of a Tennessee Town"
