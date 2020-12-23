Don Campbell sings Christmas music on 207

PORTLAND, Maine — Some musicians really like to perform Christmas songs. Others just sigh wearily, roll their eyes and go through the motions. You can tell that Don Campbell, who grew up in Maine and has been playing here his whole life, falls into the first category.

This month he reached out to 207 and offered two new Christmas music videos, one for a song called “Giving Man,” the other for “Christmas Lights.” Maine filmmaker Reg Groff directed the videos, both of them noteworthy for their high production values. Check out the link to Don’s website if you’d like to hear more of his music or see more of his videos.