Don Campbell gets us into the holiday spirit

Musician Don Campbell stopped by the studio to talk about his upcoming holiday shows.

PORTLAND, Maine — Don Campbell is one of the most well-known musicians in the state of Maine. As the seasons turn from fall to winter, and the temperatures drop, Campbell turns his attention to his holiday shows.

One of this year’s holiday shows will take place on Dec. 18 at Scarborough High School. The concert is free, and donations are welcomed.

This year’s show will raise money for Hospice of Southern Maine. It’s a cause that’s very important and personal for Campbell. He told 207’s Rob Caldwell he lost his mother this past year, but said in her final days the hospice workers helping to take care of her couldn’t have been kinder.

Campbell is hoping to raise $10,000 in donations for hospice workers. There is a GoFundMe set up for donations.