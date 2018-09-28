https://www.facebook.com/johnhughesradiodance/

https://johnhughesradio.bandcamp.com/releases

There is really something special about a rock & roll band brave enough to pull off a key-tar. John Hughes Radio pulls off the keytar & brings you back to the days when shoulder pads & tapered pants were all the rage. The synth-driven melodies blended with the peanut butter & jelly of rock & roll guitar, Fender & Gibson both ripping into the hippy-hop easy rhythms of the dancing. It makes you want to run down the high school hallway flipping locks on the lockers while screaming about wanting to be an airborne ranger...

Or maybe listening to John Hughes Radio you remember the high school dances, they were playing the soundtrack, or at least, that's where they are leading you to believe. And it is all about the belief. The key-tar, the tele leading the edge while Slaughter drives home that 80's vocal feel. It's all in there in one tight little bundle.

John Hughes Radio is playing this weekend at Harvest Bash at Jordan's Farm in Cape Elizabeth. The fun starts at 2:30 pm, it's a fundraiser and many other bands will be there. Food & beverage and just a good time for all.

© NEWS CENTER Maine