Despite Mr. Drew's relaxed demeanor, these lizards can be tough to own as pets

Mr. Drew explains why some animals can be tough pets to keep at home.

PORTLAND, Maine — When Andrew Desjardins from Mr. Drew and His Animals Too stops by the 207 studio, we know it's always going to be fun and we know we're going to learn a lot.

What we don't know is what is going to come through those studio doors with him.

Mr. Drew owns and operates his facility in Lewiston, which takes in a variety of animals that people can either no longer care for or do not have permission to own in Maine.

He told us people are always excited to see his collection of about 200 animals, which are mostly reptiles. But he often has to remind them that means there are 200 animals who had a previous owner before handing them over to him.

On this day, he brought a Burmese Mountain Tortoise, a Kenyan Sand Boa, and a Savannah Monitor, which is a smaller cousin of the Komodo Dragon. None of the three are native to Maine and have all ended up in Drew's facility.

To learn more about these fascinating animals, just watch the interview.