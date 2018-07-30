PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A summer getaway for almost any parent sounds pretty great, but it's perhaps even more special for one mom in particular.

Dahira Ibrahim is a single mom to three little girls, including 6-year-old Aisha Hassan. Hassan was born with cerebral palsy and requires around the clock care. Her mom takes care of tube feeding, positioning, monitoring, transitions from car to wheelchair and transitions in and out of her chair.

"She gets a feeding tube four times a day," said Ibrahim. "7 AM in the morning and 12, 5 and 10 PM."

Because of her dedication as a mom of a special needs child, Ibrahim was picked as the winner of Robbie Foundation's Summer Parent Getaway Program. The foundation works to improve the quality of lives for children with special needs.

"We feel that all parents are deserving, but we really have to narrow down to two per year," said Robbie Foundation founder Lynn Gierie.

Ibrahim chose a spa day at Inn By the Sea in Cape Elizabeth. Time in the Sauna, a facial, pedicure and manicure and the much anticipated full body massage. A day of pampering for a mom who always puts her children's needs before her own.

"The severity of the disability of her daughter, that she's a single mom, she's the parent of three children on her own and just the day to day challenges of having a child with a disability is just incredible," said Gierie.

There's still time to nominate the parent of a special needs child for the Winter Parent Getaway contest. For a nomination form, click here. Submissions must be made by November 15th.

