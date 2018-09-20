Name: Zak Ringelstein
Campaign: Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate
Age: 31
Lives in: Yarmouth
Opponents: Independent Angus King, Republican Eric Brakey
On his resume: Former teacher. Founder and CEO of UClass, described as a “Dropbox for Education,” which was sold to Renaissance Learning in 2015.
Noteworthy positions: Favors universal Medicare. Supports lowering taxes for the bottom 90% and raising them for the top 10%. Would forgive all $1.5 trillion dollars of student debt in the U.S. “to reduce inequality and spur economic growth.”
Fun fact: Once tried his hand at being a country singer in Nashville and released a music video called “Raised in the U.S.A.”
