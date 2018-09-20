Name: Zak Ringelstein

Campaign: Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate

Age: 31

Lives in: Yarmouth

Opponents: Independent Angus King, Republican Eric Brakey

On his resume: Former teacher. Founder and CEO of UClass, described as a “Dropbox for Education,” which was sold to Renaissance Learning in 2015.

Noteworthy positions: Favors universal Medicare. Supports lowering taxes for the bottom 90% and raising them for the top 10%. Would forgive all $1.5 trillion dollars of student debt in the U.S. “to reduce inequality and spur economic growth.”

Fun fact: Once tried his hand at being a country singer in Nashville and released a music video called “Raised in the U.S.A.”

https://www.ringelsteinformaine.com/

© NEWS CENTER Maine