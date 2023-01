Choice is in town to work the music program at St. Brigid School in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Students at St. Brigid School in Portland are having the unique opportunity this week of working with a professional singer.

Delvin Choice, a Greenville, South Carolina native, was on NBC's "The Voice."

He's in Portland this week for a three-day residency at St. Brigid School. He's working with the school's music department and will perform with the students Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Steven's Square Auditorium.

If you'd like to see him perform, tickets are still available.