BIDDEFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Just a few years ago, Scott Nevers started a company called Nevers Medical Group, which helps distribute Automated External Defibrillators - or AEDs.

His sales pitch covers how many people have been saved by AEDs, and how important they are to have on site.

His pitch is his own story.

"I ran into the dugout and I told the guys I wasn't feeling well. I guess I went behind the dugout and just collapsed right there."

Nevers was 27-years-old when he went into cardiac arrest during a softball game.

"This was July 19, 2013. It will be my fifth birthday... my fifth second birthday."

"The call comes in and we're short staffed; we have people on other calls and I have one of my men going to Biddeford Pool station for a detail," said Biddeford Fire and Rescue Captain John Pothier. "So we responded initially with four people."

Pothier and paramedic/firefighter Rob Mertz were two of the first on scene.

"We found him down by the parking lot surrounded by 20 to 30 people," recalls Mertz.

The Biddeford Fire and Rescue Department runs nearly 6-thousand calls per year, but this one, five years ago, still resonates with the crew.

"This is my favorite medical call that I've ever been on," said Mertz. "It embodied the whole reason why we do this job. It embodied aggressive teamwork-related resuscitation, where we stayed on scene and everything for a long time, and we were able to use our knowledge and training and teamwork to bring someone back from the dead."

The team worked on Nevers in the back of the ambulance for nearly half an hour. "He received over 20 shock therapies from us, which is quite a bit," said Mertz.

Shocks from an AED, which saved Scott's life, along with consistent CPR.

"Almost immediately, once I was able to, I went into the department to say, 'Hi.' I gave them all a huge hug," said Nevers, who doesn't remember anything about the incident, let alone, the entire week surrounding it. He's certainly heard stories since, and has stayed in touch with the team that saved his life.

"If I'm in the area I swing by," said Nevers. "I always meet new fire fighters, but the same five or six that were there, we're all good friends. We're friends on Facebook, I've got their numbers, they want me to take them to golf, one has a pig roast I go hang out there, I used to ref hockey with Kevin when I was able to."

You could say, the crew has become a second family for him. "I owe everything to them."

Which brings us back to Nevers' chosen career path... "I called Physio AED and said, 'Listen, I want to work for you, and if I can't work for you I'm going to start a business selling your products.'"

There isn't much of a profit in it because Scott's main goal is to get an AED to hang anywhere he can, knowing what the technology, and the people on scene did for him.

© 2018 WCSH-TV