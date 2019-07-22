Enjoy chef David Turin's take on this French dessert:

Yield : 8 – Bake in a large pie plate

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups Half & half

½ cup Sugar

4 Eggs

1 T Vanilla

¼ t Salt

¼ t Cinnamon, ground

1 ¼ cups Flour

4 cups Cherries, fresh, with the pits in is preferable but this can also be made with frozen, pitted cherries or other fruits like blueberries, dates, plums, and apricots (cut up and pitted)

1/4 cup Sugar

Method of Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 350° —butter the sides and bottom of your pie plate

2. Whisk eggs, sugar vanilla, and flour vigorously by hand or in a mixer

3. Pour batter into the pie plate

4. Toss fruit with ¼ C sugar and place into the batter

5. Bake about 50 minutes—test with a toothpick when it comes out clean Clafoutis is baked

6. Dust with powdered sugar

7. Serve with sour cream and lemon