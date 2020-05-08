An alter ego who inspires a series of books

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — Rescuing dogs has been a passion, so it is no surprise that dogs figure prominently in to many of David Rosenfelt's books. It is hard to say just how many books he has published, because he is always working on a few at the same time -- but his latest is 'Muzzled', out just a few weeks ago. 'Muzzled' is the latest in the popular Andy Carpenter series, and in this interview, David talks about Carpenter being his alter ego. "In my books, there is only one character based on anyone, and he is based on me."