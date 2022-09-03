'Dancing Lessons' to debut at The Public Theatre in Lewiston

The two-person show is an unpredictable, romantic comedy set in New York City.

LEWISTON, Maine — If you're looking to get out of the house this weekend and enjoy a laugh or two, check out The Public Theatre's performance of "Dancing Lessons."

The show debuts this Friday in Lewiston.

The two-person show features Suzannah Herschkowitz and Jed Peterson, both of New York. While the pair were working together, they learned they actually grew up about 15 blocks away from each other and attended schools only a couple of blocks apart.

The play centers on a professional dancer with a career-ending injury who is thrown for a loop when a geoscientist shows up on her doorstep asking for a dance lesson to avoid embarrassing himself at an awards dinner.

"Offering her an absurd amount of money to teach him enough moves to avoid embarrassing himself at an awards dinner, these two mis-matched souls engage in a series of lessons that lead them both out of their comfort zone. Charming, touching, funny and life-affirming, don’t miss this delightfully unpredictable romantic comedy," reads a write-up on The Public Theatre's website.

"The play is a very familiar, or a very human, story about two people who have been very isolated and are trying to forge a connection," Peterson said. "That is something we can all relate to, especially right now."

"These are very flawed people but also really vulnerable and relatable," Herschkowitz said. "I think everyone can appreciate that, you know, seeing something true on stage and going, 'Yeah, ok, I know what that is.'"

If you can't make it to a performance but still want to see the show, The Public Theatre will be offering a video-on-demand option of a performance recorded in front of a live audience that you can watch from home, according to the theatre's website.