AUBURN, Maine — There's a new business in Auburn that has both coffee, beer and food on the menu. At Side by Each Brewing Co., you can be both a customer and an investor.

A brewery of their own is something that Matt Johannes and Ben Low have been dreaming of for years since working for other brewing companies in Maine. Now they have Side by Each Brewing in Auburn, they plan on focusing on what those in their community are looking for from both a coffee, beer and food perspective. The name was one of the easiest business decisions.

"Play on the riff of that we have coffee and beer, side by each. You've got myself and two guys doing it, side by each. You've also got the two cities Auburn and Lewiston, side by each. Beer and poutine kind of make a good little match," said Johannes.

There's no canning, or bottling happening at the brewery. The beer will always be in a mug, keg, or growler. Low has his work cut out for him to make sure the 15 different taps in the tasting room are flowing. Several beer options is what they think Lewiston and Auburn deserves.

"We're really just trying to serve this local market which we feel is really under served at this point and the way we're going to do that with beer is to just offer a really wide variety," said Low.

If you have a favorite brewery, there's no reason why you shouldn't take some ownership. At Side by Each you can. They've adopted a Community Supported Brewing (CSB) system. Annual shares where members pay up front for a years worth of beer. A half share for $425, a full share for $750, or a double share for $1,400. An investment with perks and a say for customers like Tim Szal.

"Something that's not just like the trendy New England style IPA," said Szal. "They are trying to do more traditional styles and also doing a little bit more experimenting with those styles, so it's sort of like a bit of everything that's going on, which is pretty cool."

Coffee at Side By Each is provided by Coffee By Design and the food is prepared by Pinky D's Poutine Factory.