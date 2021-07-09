Cumin-seared salmon pairs well with a fresh watermelon salsa

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef David Turin is the owner and chef of David's 388 in South Portland, and David's in Monument Square in Portland. Tonight, he is combining fresh, summer flavors in to a salsa that will accompany cumin-seared salmon.
Cumin Seared Salmon with Watermelon and Cucumber Salsa
Yield: 2 portions
Ingredients: salmon
2 x 6 oz salmon fillets
1 lime
2 T Ground cumin
½ t kosher Salt
½ t black pepper
for cooking Canola oil
Method of Preparation: Salmon
1. Wedge the lime and squeeze a little juice over each salmon fillet
2. Combine cumin, salt and pepper on a plate and dip the salmon in the spice blend
3. Pre-heat a non-stick sauté pan with a small amount of cooking oil
4. Sear the salmon on all sides and then reduce the heat and cook salmon to preferred doneness
5. Remove salmon from pan onto plates, top with salsa
Watermelon-Cucumber salsa
Yield: 1 Qt
Ingredients:
2 C Seedless watermelon, small dice
1/2 ea Cucumber, washed, small dice
1/2 ea Red pepper, small dice
1/2 ea Small red onion, small dice
2 ea Scallions, small dice –use all of the green and white
4 T Cilantro, chopped
4 T Mint, chiffonade
1 T Red Wine vinegar
1T Lime juice
1 t Cumin
1 t Salt, Kosher
1 t Black pepper, ground
¼ C Olive oil
Optional additions
Minced Jalapeño if you want a little heat
Sugar, honey or Maple syrup to taste (depending on how sweet the watermelon is)
Method of Preparation:
- combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl
This salmon dish is delicious served with cheesy grits or creamy polenta. Enjoy!