Ulfet Ralph

Executive Sous Chef Natalie’s, Camden Harbour Inn

Crepe Cake

Crepe Batter:

4 eggs (room temperature)

2 C milk

1/2 C sugar

1 1/2 C AP flour

1 tsp vanilla

Lemon Cream:

1 Qt heavy cream

1 Tbs lemon zest

1/2 C powdered sugar

Your Favorite Jam or Jelly

Method:

For the crepe batter, mix all the ingredients in a mixer until you reach loose pudding consistency. Heat up medium size non stick frying pan, poor 1/4 C batter, make sure to cover bottom of pan with the batter evenly. When you see light brown edges flip your crepe and cook 10 more seconds. Place your crepe on parchment paper or paper towel. Repeat the process until you use all the batter. Let them cool.

For the lemon cream, place all the ingredients in mixer with whisk attachment, whip until you reach soft peak, about 4 minutes.

To assemble, place one crepe on a plate, top with cream, place another crepe on top, add cream, place one more crepe top with your favorite jam or jelly. Repeat the process until you use all the ingredients, Garnish with left over cream and some fruit and serve.