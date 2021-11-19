Creating the right wine pairings for Thanksgiving

Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education shares some of her favorite wine pairings to go with your Thanksgiving dinner.

PORTLAND, Maine — Somehow it’s Thanksgiving go time. Every year the holiday slowly creeps up on us until we blink and it’s right around the corner. Many of us are looking forward to gathering together, eating delicious food, and of course, enjoying some wine.

The pairing can be challenging when it comes to all those diverse side dishes that range from sweet to savory. If you’re looking for some recommendations for your table, Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education is here with this year’s favorite selections. Whether you like your yams baked or candied, there’s a wine here for every dish.

Domaine Serol “Turbullent” Sparkling Rosé:

Sparkling wine is always a must at Thanksgiving, Gosselin said. Made from the Gamay grape, this bubbly has great acidity with notes of raspberry, strawberry, pear, and rose petal. Perfect with smoked salmon, stuffed mushrooms, baked brie with pepper jelly, and turkey.

Price: $24

Domaine Rothschild Lafite “Legende” Bordeaux Blanc:

A blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon, this white Bordeaux is so easy to drink. It's fresh and aromatic with notes of lemon, gooseberry, and minerals. It's excellent with oysters, green bean casserole, roasted root veggies, and turkey.

Price: $17

Terre Brulée Chenin Blanc:

This one is a luscious South African Chenin with notes of honeysuckle, citrus, melon, and spice. Sip with richer and/or spicy side dishes, baked brie with pepper jelly, baked yams, cornbread stuffing, sausage stuffing, and pecan pie with vanilla ice cream.

Price: $18

Jean Sambardier Beaujolais Villages:

It's a Thanksgiving classic! This wine has aromas of fresh cherry and cranberry with strawberry, plum, and a touch of earth in the mouth. It's fresh and silky and goes with baked sweet potatoes, mushroom stuffing, cranberry chutney with pear, and turkey. Try it with an apple/cranberry tart.

Price: $15

Textbook Merlot:

A rich and velvety Merlot from Napa, this wine is loaded with ripe plum, allspice, and mocha notes with black fruit in the mouth. Sumptuous! It's perfect with savory dishes, cranberry chutney, root veggies, herbed stuffing, and gravy.

Price: $23