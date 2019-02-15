PORTLAND, Maine —
Sweet Potato Crab Cakes
8 oz Jonah Crab Meat
½ Sweet Potato, brunoise
¼ Daikon, minced
1 Shallot, minced
¼ Bunch Chives, chopped thin
¼ Tsp Sriracha
½ Cup Mayo
1 tablespoon Dijon
1 pinch madras curry powder
Salt and White Pepper to Taste
Panko Breadcrumbs as needed
Brunoise sweet potato and blanch in water until just cooked. Combine in a mixing bowl with all other ingredients besides panko. Adjust seasoning, then add panko gradually until correct consistency is achieved. Should take 2/3 cup to 1 cup. Scoop using black scoop and form.
Pan Sear in non-stick sauté pan, serve with sweet potato puree, Brussels leaves, turmeric aioli .