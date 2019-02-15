PORTLAND, Maine —

Sweet Potato Crab Cakes

8 oz Jonah Crab Meat

½ Sweet Potato, brunoise

¼ Daikon, minced

1 Shallot, minced

¼ Bunch Chives, chopped thin

¼ Tsp Sriracha

½ Cup Mayo

1 tablespoon Dijon

1 pinch madras curry powder

Salt and White Pepper to Taste

Panko Breadcrumbs as needed

Brunoise sweet potato and blanch in water until just cooked. Combine in a mixing bowl with all other ingredients besides panko. Adjust seasoning, then add panko gradually until correct consistency is achieved. Should take 2/3 cup to 1 cup. Scoop using black scoop and form.

Pan Sear in non-stick sauté pan, serve with sweet potato puree, Brussels leaves, turmeric aioli .