Conversation with the candidates
Author: WCSH Staff
Published: 11:16 AM EDT September 18, 2018
Updated: 1:48 PM EDT October 2, 2018
CHAPTER 1
On November 6th Maine will elect a new governor, a U.S. senator and two members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Fourteen candidates are on the ballot for those offices, and in the weeks leading up to the election, we’ll be interviewing them on 207—with one exception. Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin, who is running for re-election in the second district, declined to be interviewed.
CHAPTER 2
Zak Ringelstein (D)
CHAPTER 3
Eric Brakey (R)
CHAPTER 4
Tiffany Bond (I)
On November 6th Maine will elect a new governor, a U.S. senator and two members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Fourteen candidates are on the ballot for those offices, and in the weeks leading up to the election, we’ll be interviewing them on 207—with one exception. Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin, who is running for re-election in the second district, declined to be interviewed.

Here are the candidates.

For Governor: Democrat Janet Mills, Republican Shawn Moody and independents Alan Caron and Terry Hayes

For the Senate: Independent incumbent Angus King, Republican Eric Brakey and Democrat Zak Ringelstein

For the 1st Congressional District: Democratic incumbent Chellie Pingree, Republican Mark Holbrook, and Independent Marty Grohman

For the 2nd Congressional District: Republican incumbent Bruce Poliquin, Democrat Jared Golden and independents Will Hoar and Tiffany Bond

We’re asking the candidates about their backgrounds, what they’d like to accomplish and how they’d go about it. Each interview will be broadcast on TV and posted here. We’ll hope you’ll watch these conversations, share them, and learn something about the people who want to represent you in Augusta and Washington.

Zak Ringelstein (D)

Eric Brakey (R)

Tiffany Bond (I)

