Conversation with the candidates

Here are the candidates.

For Governor: Democrat Janet Mills, Republican Shawn Moody and independents Alan Caron and Terry Hayes

For the Senate: Independent incumbent Angus King, Republican Eric Brakey and Democrat Zak Ringelstein

For the 1st Congressional District: Democratic incumbent Chellie Pingree, Republican Mark Holbrook, and Independent Marty Grohman

For the 2nd Congressional District: Republican incumbent Bruce Poliquin, Democrat Jared Golden and independents Will Hoar and Tiffany Bond

We’re asking the candidates about their backgrounds, what they’d like to accomplish and how they’d go about it. Each interview will be broadcast on TV and posted here. We’ll hope you’ll watch these conversations, share them, and learn something about the people who want to represent you in Augusta and Washington.