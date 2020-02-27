PORTLAND, Maine — WHO: Della Mae

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 28

WHERE: Port City Music Hall, Portland

HOW MUCH: $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $30 preferred seating

WHY GO: Last month, the Grammy-nominated, Nashville-based, all-female string band Della Mae released its fourth album, “Headlight.” It shines with songs like “Change,” “I Like It When You’re Home,” “Wild One” and the foot-stomping title track. Opening the show is Boston-based singer-songwriter Mark Erelli, who is more than two decades into his recording and touring career and has an album called “Blindsided” coming out on March 27. You can expect to hear its first single, “A Little Kindness.”

WHO: Squirrel Flower

WHEN: Thursday, March 5

WHERE: Cadenza, Freeport

HOW MUCH: $12 in advance, $15 at the door

WHY GO: Squirrel Flower is the moniker of Ella O’Connor and she’s a Boston-based singer-songwriter. Her debut album is called “I Was Born Swimming”

From her Facebook page: Squirrel Flower’s music is ethereal and warm, gushing with emotional depth that the listener can step into like a warm bath. I Was Born Swimming begins with an Iowa drive down I-80 and continues to travel, poetically, between her college town of Grinnell Iowa, Boston, MA and New York City where the album was recorded. Throughout the 12 songs, landscapes change and relationships shift, “There’s so much in the record about movement and stagnation. Feeling stuck, needing to move, needing to stay still, swimming, falling, running, growing, etc etc.” said Williams. The album’s lyrics feel like effortless expressions of exactly the way it feels to change — abstract, sad and hopeful.

WHO: Gina and the Red Eye flight Crew

WHEN: Saturday, March 7

WHERE: Portland House of Music

HOW MUCH: $10 in advance, $15 at the door, 21-plus.

WHY GO: A birthday fundraiser hosted by Mary Allen Lindemann featuring Gina and the Red Eye Flight Crew benefiting The Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center. The Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center serves as a hub of collaboration that strengthens the immigrant community through language acquisition, economic integration and civic engagement.

WHO: Postmodern Jukebox

WHEN: Saturday, March 14

WHERE: The State Theatre, Portland

HOW MUCH: $30 to $55 reserved seating

TICKETS & INFO: https://statetheatreportland.com/events/postmodern-jukebox/

WHY GO: Postmodern Jukebox, also widely known by the acronym PMJ, is a rotating musical collective founded by arranger and pianist Scott Bradlee in 2011. PMJ is known for reworking popular modern music into different vintage genres, especially early 20th century forms such as swing and jazz. They cover songs like “I still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking for,” “Seven Nation Army” (White Stripes), Creep (Radiohead), “Mad World,” “Chandelier” “Oops!...I Did it Again” and “Careless Whisper.”

Lightning Round:

Bait Bag w/Crunchcoat and Cadaverette, @ Port City Music Hall on Friday, March 6

Oshima Brothers @ One Longfellow Square on Saturday, March 7

Folk duo The Western Den @ Portland House of Music on March 12

Mallett Brothers Band @ Johnson Hall in Gardiner on March 14

