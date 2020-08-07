Concerts Return to Maine, With New Guidelines

PORTLAND, Maine — WHO: Carol Noonan
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9th
WHERE: Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield
HOW MUCH: $40
WHY GO: Because Carol Noonan is one of the greatest singers in Maine and well beyond that and Stone Mountain Arts Center sure could use the support. This will be a socially distanced show for 50 people. Dinner is available by reservation from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
WHO: The Ballroom Thieves
WHEN: Friday, July 10
WHERE: Streaming from the State Theater Facebook page
HOW MUCH: donations accepted
WHY GO: They’re a folk-rock trio based right here in Maine. The Ballroom Thieves is the trio of Martin, Callie, and Devin. They released their third album called “Unlovely” on Valentine's Day. Their April album release show at Port City Music Hall was canceled as was their entire tour.
WHO: Rustic Overtones
WHEN: July 17 & 18 (Friday and Saturday)
WHERE: Outside at Narrow Gauge Cinema in Farmington
HOW MUCH: $95 per carload (max 4 people)
WHY GO: Because it’s Rustic Overtones!!