Concerts Return to Maine, With New Guidelines

Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald previews concerts taking place in person and online.

PORTLAND, Maine — WHO: Carol Noonan

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9th

WHERE: Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield

HOW MUCH: $40

WHY GO: Because Carol Noonan is one of the greatest singers in Maine and well beyond that and Stone Mountain Arts Center sure could use the support. This will be a socially distanced show for 50 people. Dinner is available by reservation from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

WHO: The Ballroom Thieves

WHEN: Friday, July 10

WHERE: Streaming from the State Theater Facebook page

HOW MUCH: donations accepted

WHY GO: They’re a folk-rock trio based right here in Maine. The Ballroom Thieves is the trio of Martin, Callie, and Devin. They released their third album called “Unlovely” on Valentine's Day. Their April album release show at Port City Music Hall was canceled as was their entire tour.

WHO: Rustic Overtones

WHEN: July 17 & 18 (Friday and Saturday)

WHERE: Outside at Narrow Gauge Cinema in Farmington

HOW MUCH: $95 per carload (max 4 people)