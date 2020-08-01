PORTLAND, Maine — SHOW # 1

WHO: Satisfaction – International Rolling Stones Tribute Show

WHEN: Saturday, Jan 11

WHERE: Aura in Portland

HOW MUCH: $15 to $29

TICKETS & INFO:

WHY GO: Chris LeGrand does a pretty righteous Mick Jagger

SHOW # 2

WHO: Lucy Wainwright Roche (pronounced roach)

WHEN: Saturday, Jan 18

WHERE: One Longfellow Square in Portland

HOW MUCH: $18 in advance, $23 day of show

TICKETS & INFO:

WHY GO: Because her 2018 album “Little Beast” is absolutely tremendous. She’s an accomplished singer-songwriter in her own right and is the daughter of Suzzy Roche of The Roches.

SHOW # 3

WHO: Greensky Bluegrass with Ghost Light

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 23

WHERE: State Theatre in Portland

HOW MUCH: $29.50 in advance, $35 day of show.

TICKETS & INFO:

WHY GO: This is sort of the “Grand re-opening” of the State Theatre when their renovations, primarily the balcony, will be revealed. Greensky Bluegrass is a 5-piece Americana/Indie/Rock band out of Kalamazoo, MI. They’ve got a bunch of albums out with the most recent one being last year’s “All for Money.” And they do a really cool Pink Floyd cover of “Time/Breathe” from Dark Side of the Moon and The Beatles’ “Day in the Life”. ALSO, the opening act “Ghost Light” released their debut album called “Best Kept Secrets”

SHOW # 4

WHO: Dustbowl Revival

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 31

WHERE: Bayside Bowl in Portland

HOW MUCH: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

TICKETS & INFO:

WHY GO: Dustbowl Revival is a fantastic Venice, CA-based roots collective with an Americana soul sound that continues to draw big crowds every time they play in Maine. Two lead vocalists are Liz Beebe and Zach Lupetin. Brand new album “Is It You, Is It Me” comes out on the day of their Portland show!

