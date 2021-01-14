Compiling the best photos of 2020, a year unlike any other

Greg Rec and Derek Davis from the Portland Press Herald discuss their favorite photos of the year.

PORTLAND, Maine — Capturing moments in time. It's what the photographers at the Portland Press Herald do every day, documenting events throughout the state as they unfold. This year, some of the moments they captured will be part of history, including images throughout a worldwide pandemic, and protests following the death of George Floyd.

Chief Photographer Greg Rec and staff photographer Derek Davis sat down with us to discuss some of the images they captured this past year.

In a normal year, the paper's top photos are put in an exhibit, open for the public to view. This year the exhibit can be viewed virtually.