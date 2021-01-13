Coming to a living room near you: ten short films that’ll get you out of your living room

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Outdoor Film Festival, which usually runs in the summer, is offering Mainers a treat this month. In partnership with the Maine Land Trust Network, it’s virtually presenting ten short films, some of them shot in Maine, all of them about conservation and exploration.
This festival runs from January 14 to 20. The suggested donation is $15 to $20 per household.
We talked to festival director Nick Callanan about a few of the films being shown and also about what impact the pandemic is having on the making of documentaries. Check out our conversation to learn more.