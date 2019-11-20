PORTLAND, Maine — It's the spring of 1965, and Muhammad Ali is scheduled to defend his title rematch against Sonny Liston in Lewiston, a most unlikely venue for this championship bout! The city is alive with excitement. Brian Daly has captured the event in song, writing the musical comedy "Come Out Swingin'" and debuting the play this weekend at the Franco Center in Lewiston. You'll meet - among others - Mickey St. Pierre, the second assistant deputy city manager and Connie, the choir director who will help Robert Goulet sing the national anthem. Hilarity ensues as the city readies itself for this world class event. The production runs Friday, November 22nd, Saturday, November 23rd, and Sunday, November 24th - for more information and tickets click here.

