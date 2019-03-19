PORTLAND, Maine — Some of you reading this have been holding tickets since Christmas eve, other's, perhaps, received tickets to this event, Christmas Day. That's when these tickets started selling, Christmas eve.... And now the event is around the corner. March 30, 2019 will go down in history...of course, so will every day preceding and following but we are most concerned with this particular day where 12 men will put on a show...and perhaps, some women...who want to grow mustaches.

There are 5 categories to claim a title:

The Burgundy – Best Natural Moustache, no beard.

1899 Maine Legislature – Best Styled Moustache, no beard.

The Castaway – Best Full Beard Natural.

The Thigh Tickler – Best Freestyle Facial Hair, anything goes.

Mr. Stache Pag – Best in Show

Each contestant get's to strut the catwalk, stand like a statue, compete in a challenge, and of course, facial-hairy-okie, where you gotta sing for it man...

It will be a night to remember.