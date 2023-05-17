New adult coloring book brings Maine to life through detailed drawings

Jeremy Grant, its creator who is also a Maine filmmaker, said the artwork was inspired by places and people in his own life.

PORTLAND, Maine — A new adult coloring book is showcasing Maine's beauty and heritage through 40 detailed drawings.

"Coloring Maine" was crafted by Maine filmmaker and The Timber Cross creator Jeremy Grant.

"Maine has a way of grabbing your heart and never letting go," Grant said. "So, if you've been here once, you're going to color one of these pictures, and it's gonna bring you right back."

Grant is best known for his raw and fast-paced videos that oftentimes captures a side of the Maine wilderness few have ever seen. This project led him to a path he had never been down before.

"It's a combination of all these different mediums," Grant said. "You've got photos and sketches and then digital art, and it's weaving them together. It was a very steep learning curve, but it was worth it."

Grant said the idea for the coloring book came to him a few months ago. Once he began to unleash his creativity he was hooked. It took him two weeks to create each of the drawings featured in the book.

"When I get excited about something there’s not much I’m not going to do to get it done," Grant said.

He captures familiar sights with an extraordinary eye for detail. As for the people depicted on the pages, Grant said he looked to people in his own life to help capture the spirit of our state.

"The people here in Maine are what make it truly Maine. You know, when you sit down and you have a conversation with an old man or woman who has been working hard their entire life and are still doing it, like, they leave an impression on you," Grant said. "I love lighthouses, absolutely love lighthouses, but it was so important for me to capture some of that character in a way that I've never seen before to try to represent Maine authentically."

Watch the interview with Grant above to learn more about his work and the new coloring book. To purchase the book, click here.