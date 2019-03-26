CONWAY, N.H. — Colon cancer does not discriminate and March is colon cancer awareness month. It is the second most common cancer that kills both men and women in the United States, according to Maine Health.

Peter Heimlich waited to be screened for colon cancer, not out of fear of a colonoscopy, because of fear of cost. He was 65-year-old when he had symptoms that took him to Memorial Hospital at North Conway, New Hampshire. It's where his first colonoscopy showed doctors his colon cancer.

"That's where it was discovered right here," said Heimlich. "Dr. Bishop is one of the surgeons on staff here. She did the colonoscopy and it came back malignant."

Peter had a month of radiation to shrink his cancer and then an eight-hour surgery to remove the tumor and part of his colon. The experience was terrifying for him, but so is the fact that colon cancer is becoming more common at a younger age according to Dr. Peter Rubin. Rubin cares for around 30 colon cancer patients a week through Maine Health.

"If you look at it epidemiologically, the number of younger people getting colon cancer is increasing, so people in their forties which is kind of frightening," said Dr. Rubin.

Colonoscopy screenings are recommended for men and women starting at age 50, 40 for African-Americans. Heimlich tells everyone to get screened because that's how you prevent colon cancer.

"I'm the poster boy for get it done when it should be done and follow up with it regularly. If I had done this when I should have done it, or at least at a reasonable amount of time after i should have started, this could have been detected and dealt with very quickly," said Heimlich.

Heimlich's cancer spread to his liver requiring more chemo, radiation and surgery. But his most recent CT scans show no signs of cancer three years after being diagnosed. Being cancer free now means Heimlich can sing his tunes to a different beat.