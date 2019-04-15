PORTLAND, Maine — There are numerous ways to cook up the delicious bi-valve. This old fashioned recipe may be getting a new light. It will light a little fire and keep you coming back for more.

Timber Steakhouse

Classic Clams Casino

2 cups milk

2 oz thick cut bacon bits

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 table spoons butter

1 cup bell pepper

1/3 cup diced shallots

2 minced garlic cloves

¼ teaspoon oregano

1/3 cup white wine

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons bread crumbs

Pinch salt and pepper

18 small to medium fresh cherrystone clams shucked and chopped.

Soak clams in milk 20 minutes, set aside. Cook bacon bits until crisp. Remove bits and leave bacon fat in pan. Mix in butter, drained off clams, bell pepper, shallots, garlic, oregano, white wine (watch for grease splatter) 2 tablespoons olive oil and cook until slightly caramelized. Pour off into bowl. Mix in cheese and bread crumbs. Allow to cool down until warm. Fill empty clam shells with mixture and broil until lightly toasted.