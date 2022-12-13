Christmas with Kennerley returns with special guests

Portland municipal organist James Kennerley will be joined by the Windham Chamber Singers and Renaissance Voices for this year’s show.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — There’s nothing in Maine that compares to the Kotzschmar Organ, and the sound that comes from the organ at Merrill Auditorium, especially around the holidays.

On Monday, Portland Municipal Organist James Kennerley will perform this year’s Christmas with Kennerley show, but with a twist.

On top of the usual holiday music performed by Kennerley, he’ll be joined this year by the Windham Chamber Singers and the a cappella chorus, Renaissance Voices.

Rob Caldwell sat down with Kennerley, Maddie Hancock from the Windham Chamber Singers, and Renaissance Voices conductor Harold Stover to learn more about what to expect from this year’s show.